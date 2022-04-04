COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Lowers, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

She was born on July 28, 1929, in Franklin Township, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Julia Householder Bach.

Peggy was always the “Life of the Party”. She enjoyed laughing and having a good time.

She is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Kenny) Kelm of Leetonia, Paula (Ralph) Patrone of New Waterford and Kim (Rod) Kibler of New Waterford and her significant other, Charlie Hutcheson of Lisbon. Also surviving are six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Peggy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Spence and three brothers, William Bach, James Bach and Frederick Bach.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

