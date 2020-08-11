Margaret “Peggy” Bonish, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Bonish, age 77, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on July 22, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Michael and Gladys Josey Bonish.

Peggy was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana.

She was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed reading and listening to country music.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Francis of Columbiana; brother, Marty Bonish of Warren; four nephews, Jeff Francis of New Middletown, Eric Francis of Columbiana, Mark Stanchin of New Middletown and Kenny (Sara) Stanchin of Zanesville; brother-in-law, Joe Stanchin of New Middletown and by her good friend, Susan Crowl of Columbiana. She is also survived by the kind and loving staff of Harmony Village.

Peggy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Stanchin and a brother, Michael Bonish.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Deacon Chris Evans officiating. In order to help ensure the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Burial will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

