Margaret Nadine Heaton, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Nadine” Heaton, age 84, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born on July 16, 1937, in Negley, a daughter of the late Harold and Bessie Wilson Cunningham.

Nadine, above all, loved her family. She spent most of her days alongside her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for them, letting them help her make annual holiday cookies, dipping her toes in the water while they swam at the pool and taking them to yard sales. Nadine, aside from raising four children, had many interests to fill her time. She was an avid bowler, involved with many leagues, often managing their books or serving as secretary. She enjoyed playing BINGO and her alone time watching soap operas and game shows on TV.

Her husband, James Edward Heaton, whom she married on August 27, 1958, preceded her in death on February 15, 2015.

Nadine is survived by her daughter, Leslie Dawn Wilson of Columbiana; two sons, Steven Michael (Gail) Heaton of New Middletown and James Eric (Debra) Heaton of East Palestine and three grandchildren, Cheyenne Heaton of Girard, Maggie Wilson of Columbiana and Jacob Wilson of Columbiana. Also surviving is a brother, Harold (Carol) Cunningham, Jr. of Wintersville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Scott Heaton; sister, Betty Marker and two brothers, William Cunningham and Skip Cunningham.

Services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford, with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

