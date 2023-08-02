LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Maggie” Wyatt, 80, of Lisbon went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 with her family and best friend, Dixie Blake, by her side.

She was born on March 15, 1943, in Pennsylvania, daughter of the late, Merle and JR Null.

She graduated from Columbiana High School.

Maggie will be remembered as a hard worker, always living life to the fullest. She was a giver, loved to dance and always spoiled her nieces and nephews, sometimes too much. She was loved by so many children and known to countless as Miss Maggie at the Lincoln Learning Center, where she took care of infants and beyond for at least 15 years and loved every one of them as her own.

Maggie is survived by two nieces, Heidi (John0 Dailey and Wendy (Chris) Andric; a nephew, Chad Null and great-nieces and nephews, Sam Dailey, Justin and Sierra Zarnosky, Landen Dailey, Hayleigh and Heath Harmon and Aiden Null.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Judge Wyatt and Carl Null; a nephew, Robert Null and a great-niece, Sophia Null.

Per her request, no services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place in Columbiana Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her hospice care team, especially Candace and Stacie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.