COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Eusebio, age 84, of Columbiana, died on Friday, October 6, 2023, at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on January 26, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Howard and Anna Marie Morford Dean.

Margaret was a 1957 graduate of Servite High School, Detroit, Michigan.

She was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana for 45 years, where she served as a past president of the Women’s Guild and a Eucharistic Minister.

She was previously employed as a medical secretary for Salem Family Practice and with Dr. Walter W. Dombroski.

Margaret was known for her kindness and generosity. She was an avid reader and a consistent spectator at her grandchildren’s many sports and activities. She loved spending Sunday evenings and holidays among her family and was always looking forward to the next gathering. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Eusebio, whom she married on November 12, 1960; two sons, Joseph J. (Denise) Eusebio of Columbiana and Steven Eusebio of Boardman; three daughters, Lynn Durbin of Boardman, Julie (Mike) Schlueter of Salem and Karen Kuzma of Marysville; eight grandsons, Luke Eusebio, Alex Eusebio, Drew Eusebio, Tom Durbin, Joe Durbin, Hank (Leah) Schlueter, Parker Kuzma and Jack Kuzma; five granddaughters, Natalie Eusebio, Emily (Julian) Maymon, Lauren (Bryce) Franken, Danielle Kuzma and Rachel Kuzma; three great-grandchildren, Jude Maymon, Theo Franken and Scarlett Franken and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Eusebio.

She was preceded in death by five brothers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana. A memorial mass will be held immediately after with Father Chad Johnson officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Library, 332 North Middle Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

