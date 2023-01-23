COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marce Lee Mayle, age 66 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Columbiana, Ohio.

He was born on March 9, 1956, in Simpson, West Virginia, a son of the late Marcellous Mayle and the late Meralda Mayle Wonch

Marce was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked as a casket maker for Clarksburg Casket Company in Clarksburg, West Virginia for 15 years and was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his son, Marce (Jenna Harris) Mayle II of East Palestine, Ohio; daughter, Mandy (Rachel) Leach-Gervais of Gulf Coast, Florida; stepson, Delmas J. Mayle II of West Virginia; three brothers, Cellous “Bobby” (Betty) Mayle of Fleming, West Virginia, Danny Mayle of Massillon, Ohio and Mickey (Linda) Mayle of Wendover, Utah and a sister, Brenda Mayle of Kennesaw, Georgia. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Mariah, Hunter and Isabella Mayle, and Gabe and Holden Harris.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Stevie Mayle and a sister, Judy Mayle.

Marce will be honored with military services and laid to rest at the West Virginia National Cemetery.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

