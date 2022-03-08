COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Malynda Rose Votaw “Lyndie”, age 66, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbiana, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.

Lyndie was a 1974 graduate of South Range High School where she enjoyed many accomplishments. She was the Spelling Bee Champion on several occasions and represented South Range at the national level in Washington D.C. She was first clarinet, first chair in concert band. She was a member of National Honor Society and was the editor of the South Range Yearbook in her senior year. She attended Ohio State University and received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University along with a master’s degree from The University of Akron.

Lyndie was a very talented actress. She was very involved in community theater in Salem, Ohio and in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lyndie was highly successful in everything she did. Everything she touched turned to gold.

She was a passionate high school teacher that impacted the lives of many students. She taught high hchool English, journalism and was the High School Yearbook Advisor and Debate Team Advisor for several school systems in Baltimore and Virginia.

A stroke in 2002 cut short her teaching career. She had a stroke but that did not define her, didn’t stop her. She fought back. It was a huge challenge but Lyndie was an overcomer. She was passionate with her mission to raise awareness about strokes and to give people hope that there could be recovery from a stroke. She ran marathons after her stroke to raise money and awareness about strokes. Lyndie was living proof that there could be recovery from a stroke.

After her stroke Lyndie had a very successful career in real estate right up until her death. She received recognition and prestigious awards for her real estate. In 2015 she received the Rookie of the Year award from Long & Foster for the State of Virginia.

Lyndie would fight for the underdog. She was greatly loved by her many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Lyndie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Billie Votaw.

She is survived by her sisters, Fredda Work (Paul) of Columbiana, Ohio and Mauri O’Brodo (Michael) of Wadsworth, Ohio and brother, John (Linda) of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by Jim Orth. There are no words to describe what he meant to Lyndie.

As per Lyndie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Contributions can be made to American Stroke Association www.stroke.org in memory of Lyndie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

