COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman.

Loyal had worked as a tool setter for the former NRM & McNeil.

His wife, Sandra S. Baker, whom he married on September 25, 1955, preceded him in death on September 10, 2006.

Loyal is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gary) Smith of Salem; his son, Jon A. (April Broxton) Hoffman of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Gary Lee, Pam, Mike, Zoe and Zane and seven great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota, Garrett, Kadance, Hallie, Zachary and Noah.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Monnot and three brothers, Robert Hoffman, Samuel Hoffman and Homer Hoffman.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday November 23, 2022, also at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

