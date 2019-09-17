Lowell Schloneger, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lowell Schloneger, 77, of Columbiana, passed away, Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born, February 16, 1942 in Leetonia, a son of the late Chauncey and Gladys Clark Schloneger.

Lowell was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church and owned and operated the Country Corner for years.

He was a member of the East Palestine Lodge #417 F&AM, the A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, the Salem Commandery No. 42 Knights Templar and the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion.

Lowell served as the mayor of Columbiana and also served on the Crestview School Board and the Harmony Village Board.

He found great pride in his work over the years and enjoyed golfing, though his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Sharol, whom he married, December 3, 1960; a daughter, Kim (Roger) Witmer of Salem; a son, Jay Schloneger of Largo, Florida; two sisters, Carol Blosser of Columbiana and Ruth Ann (Raymond) Horst of Columbiana; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda (Mike) Korchnak of Columbian and three grandchildren, Marisa Miner, Jenna Witmer and Kade Witmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Stelvin Blosser.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Deborah Quillen officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday, September 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Masonic Service take place at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home, accorded by the East Palestine Lodge #417 F&AM.

Burial will be in Midway Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Lowell can be made to, Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.