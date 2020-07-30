Louis McPherson, Jr, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis “Lou” McPherson, Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 at his home.

Mr. McPherson was born on May 23, 1929 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, son of the late Louis and Edith Campbell McPherson.

Louis had worked as a machinist for Babcox and Wilcox Ambridge plant for 30 years.

Lou served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jane Smith, whom he married on April 28, 2000; daughter, Merri Lou McPherson of Kent; sons, Bryan (Tammy) McPherson of Macon, Georgia and Louis McPherson III of Warren; stepdaughters, Connie (Jimmy) Laughlin and Marsha (Robert) Davis, all of Rogers; a sister, Mary Ellen Lehman of Beaver, Pennsylvania and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Marilyn Fry McPherson; sons, Ross McPherson and Jeffrey McPherson; sisters, Lila Joyce Wilson and Rosealie and a brother, Carlise “Muggs” McPherson.

Memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

No services are being held for Lou, per his request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 31, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

