Lois Jane Irons, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jane Irons, 98, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Assumption Village, North Lima.

She was born on August 1, 1923 in Salem, a daughter of the late Willis and Sarah Hutchison McArtor.

Lois was a homemaker, she had worked as an egg candler and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, where she was very active in the children’s programs.

Lois was a member of the Daughters of Rebekah and the Mothers of Twins. She was a Red Cross volunteer for over 25 years and served as a poll worker for many years.

Lois and her husband Ralph enjoyed traveling and camping with their children. She was an avid reader, enjoyed visiting the library her entire life and was an excellent seamstress.

Her husband, Ralph Lehman Irons, whom she married on June 6, 1942, preceded her in death on December 21, 1987.

Lois is survived by her four daughters, Pamela (Richard) Zitto of Columbiana, Molly Rogers of Beloit, Julie (Charles) Lewis of Midlothian, Texas and Jennifer (Louis) Barone of Hudson; a son, G. Mark (Sue) Irons of Poland; a sister, Marjorie Herder of California; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Harriet Jackson, Christine Pratt and Virginia Scullion and two brothers, Herbert and Richard McArtor.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

