COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd “Dave” George, age 73, of Columbiana, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on August 11, 1948, to Lloyd E. and Juanita Gibson George.

He graduated from Columbiana High School and Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with Company C 8th Engineer Battalion of the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) in the Republic of Vietnam from October 1968 to December 1969. He was awarded The Air Medal and two bronze star medals.

Upon his return home, he started his business, Dave’s Auto Body, later renamed Dynamic Auto Body, where he became known as “Dynamic Dave”.

Dave lived life to the fullest. He was an avid skydiver and skydiving instructor for 30 years and he enjoyed backpacking all over the country. He was one of the founding members of the American Legion Riders in Columbiana and he loved riding his Harley with his sons and friends.

Dave’s number one priority was his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy Bell George, who he married on July 17, 1973; three children, Ed George, Hope (Michael) Maromonte and Nick (Kristin) George; three grandchildren, Haylee, Scarlett and Mac; three granddogs; a brother, Bill and sister, Patty. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he so greatly impacted.

In accordance with Dave’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at the family ranch at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the organization closest to his heart, The Freedom Warrior Charitable Fund, 7 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.