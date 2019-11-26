Lisa Ann Griggy Heddleson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Ann Heddleson, 40, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, while on vacation with her family.

Lisa was born July 7, 1979, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond and Karen Cramer Griggy, Jr. and had lived in this area all of her life.

Lisa had worked for American Church and Turning Technologies in Boardman but most recently was devoted to caring for her family.

She was also a member of Greenford Christian Church where she was active with the Youth Ministry and was involved with Austintown Community Baseball and loved being a team mom.

Lisa was described as the backbone of her family, as she loved getting people together and was always hosting family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Mark R. Heddleson, whom she married October 25, 2003; her sons, Daniel and Matthew Heddleson; her parents, Karen and Ray Griggy, Jr. of Leetonia; her brother, Ray Griggy III of Boardman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Ray Heddleson of Leetonia; grandmothers, Norma Jean Griggy of Mogadore and Ruth Cramer of Salem; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jon and Lucia Heddleson of Elyria and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Raymond Griggy, Sr. and Jack Cramer.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Greenford Christian Church.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, at the church with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating.

Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia is handling the arrangements.

