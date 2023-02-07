COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda McBeth, age 81, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 11, 1941, in Canton, a daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Fach Hunter.

Linda’s joy and strength grew as her extended family grew over the years. Grandma’s house was always a buzz for every birthday, holiday and especially festive on the 4th of July. Mac and Linda were fortunate enough to travel any place where the weather was warm and the deep-sea diving spectacular. Mac would be out on the water, while Linda explored local culture and shopping. It would be quite unusual if Linda’s various gardens weren’t glowing with new plants or flowers throughout the seasons. In the springtime, Linda always made certain her wild bluebirds had their choice of bird houses to lay their eggs and raise their own families. When fall and winter set in, again, Linda would do her best to help the wildlife prepare but there was never a moment that she didn’t have time for spoiling her own grandkids, individually or in a pack, their joy was truly her personal reward.

Linda was the quintessential 50’s era, popular teenager loving the spirit, dance and music of the time. Elvis, was on every girls mind when she met a handsome boy just two years her senior. Good thing he had a car, because although he was cute as Elvis, he couldn’t sing like Elvis. She knew instantly Mac would be in her plans for her future and 60 years later, she was right. Although the 50’s music was within Linda’s soul, she appreciated and loved listening to all music while looking at Facebook, doing puzzles or playing cards with friends. Even with her extensive family she rarely missed sending personalized cards with surprises inside, such as stickers or something special to intrigue the great grandchildren, and they loved receiving them.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Evan Wayne McBeth, Sr., whom she married on October 10, 1959; her son, Evan W. (Karol Lento) McBeth, Jr. of Floral City, Florida; two daughters, Laura (Curt Raffle) Gardner of Salineville and Cindy (Mike) Martin of East Liverpool; four sisters, Donna Valasek, Betty Bartholomew, Shirley Miller and Barbara Baker; two brothers, Jack Hunter and Jerry Hunter; seven grandchildren, Josh Bardon, Dustin (Sara) Farinha, Jayson Bardon, Aaron McBeth, Marissa Hughes (Robbie Petty), Tayler Gardner and Halee (Jeremy) Winder; stepgrandchildren, Bryan Martin and Courtney Martin Davis; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five sisters, Carolyn, Hazel, Joann, Vivian and Grace “Penny”.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

