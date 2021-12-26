COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. (Staten) Kalina, 77, born in Bergholz, Ohio, on March 25, 1944, to Stanley and Grace Morris Staten, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home.

She was a beloved daughter, aunt, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Linda spent her career as a secretary/receptionist working for local companies.

She served as a missionary coordinator for the East Ohio District, secretary of the Columbiana Nazarene Church, as well as, many other positions over the years.

She enjoyed reading doing crafts and playing games, but most of all, spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Kalina, whom she married on April 11, 1964; two sons, Scott Kalina and Jeff (Marcia) Kalina; her brother, Jim Staten; two sisters, Barbara (David) Hamman and Nancy Gamble; four grandchildren, Jordan (Zoie) Kalina, Marissa (Brandon) Moore, Mackenna Kalina, Jarred Kalina and a great-grandchild, Annalise Kalina. She, unfortunately, did not get to meet the great-grandchild on the way.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Matheson and a brother, Alan Staten.

Funeral services will be held at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jan Winnale, officiating.

Interment will follow in Columbiana Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m., until the time of services, at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 30.

Contributions may be made to the Columbiana Nazarene Church, 330 North Elm Street, Columbiana, OH 44408. Please include NMI-Linda Kalina in the memo section.

