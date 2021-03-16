Linda Jean Lattea, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jean Lattea, age 68, of Columbiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Lattea was born on July 22, 1952 in Salem, daughter of the late Richard and Alma Harp Forney.

Linda had worked in housekeeping for the Salem Hospital and had attended St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed collecting dolls, playing bingo and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Linda is survived by her spouse, Lucky L. Lattea, Sr., whom she married on October 23, 2004; her daughter, Christine (Wesley) Cross of Columbiana; her step children, Wendy Lattea, Tammy Lynn Etto and Lucky L. (Jessica) Lattea, Jr.; a sister, Susan Joyce of Columbus; two grandchildren, Alexis Cross and Travis Cross; a niece, Stephanie (Brandon) Fischer; a nephew, Patrick (Heather) Joyce and three great nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Social distancing and mask protocol will be followed at the funeral home.

