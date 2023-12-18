COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona “Cookie” Wentz, age 77, of Columbiana, died on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on February 3, 1946, in Salem, daughter of the late Robert and Mildred Randolph Halverstadt.

Cookie had worked as a caregiver.

She was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed shopping, playing card games and dice and watching red birds. Cookie was a loving and caring person, she would be there for anyone, she was a mother to everyone she knew.

She is survived by three children, Robert W (Tami) Hostetter, Brenda (Bud Andrews) Raneri and William (Cari) Hostetter; a sister, Sue Brant; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Cookie was preceded in death by a son, Gregory A Hostetter; sister, Nancy Taylor and two brothers, Leroy and Jack Halverstadt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

