COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lavern R. Smith, age 81, died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, under hospice care in Asheboro, N orth Carolina.

He was born on April 22, 1940, in Bloomfield, Davis County, Iowa, the son of the late Ronald & Anna Lou Hacker Smith.

Lavern was a veteran of the United States Army and shared the wanderlust of his father and ancestors, enjoying the freedom of the road.

He was the owner-operator of the Tarheel Buckeye Express and a truck driver for more than 40 years.

Lavern was widowed twice. First by Patricia Danks Howard Smith who passed in 1998 and by Sarah Lambert Oxendine Smith in 2016.

He is survived by a sister, Peggy Smith Johnson and five stepchildren, (although not in spirit), Ricky Oxendine, Sherry Jordon, Wade Oxendine, Jeff Howard and Patricia Bierderman. Also surviving are several grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at the Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana, Ohio, with military honors accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard

A Celebration of Life will be held locally in Asheboro, North Carolina, at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.