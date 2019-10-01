Laura Rosalie Marinelli, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Rosalie Marinelli, of North Lima, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center.

She was born on October 2, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Joseph G. and Edith DeSimone Marinelli.

Laura attended Woodrow Wilson High School, where she was a member of the Junior and Senior National Honor Society.

After graduating valedictorian of her class in 1944, Laura trained as an x-ray technician and worked in that capacity for ten years at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. She then worked as secretary and office manager for 33 years for Dr. Richard D. Murray, the first plastic surgeon in Youngstown.

Following Dr. Murray’s retirement, Laura volunteered at The Butler Institute of American Art, of which she was also a long-time member. She also volunteered at the American Cancer Society and Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center’s office at Northside Medical Center.

Laura leaves behind her sister, Julie (Joseph) Dappal of Northborough, Massachusetts; nieces, Linda (Randolph) Davis of Columbiana, Laura Ann (James) Kattenbraker of Wildwood, Missouri, Cheryl (Richard) Zieba of Northborough, Massachusetts, Deborah (Mark) Ballard of Northborough, Massachusetts and her nephew, Dr. Louis Mark (Melinda) Cosentino of Windsor, California. She is also survived by nine great-nieces and great-nephews and nine great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anita Cosentino and her husband, Dr. Louis A. Cosentino and Virginia Kaczmarek and her husband, Dr. Charles S. Kaczmarek.

Laura was a long-time member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Youngstown and was also a member of the church’s Rosary Altar Society and The Infant Jesus of Prague Society. In recent years, she also became a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

Laura and her family want to thank the staff of The Inn at Glenellen for the care and friendship they provided to her during the past six years she resided there. They also want to thank the staff at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, where she was a patient the past six weeks and the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

A family eulogy will be given at 10:45 a.m., at the church, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father Christopher Cicero.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Laura’s name to the St. Jude Building Fund, 180 Seventh Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.