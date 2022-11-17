COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Thomas McFall, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness.

He was born on August 25, 1943, at East Liverpool City Hospital, an only son of the late Walter and Virginia (Jeffries Laport) McFall.

Larry was a graduate of Wellsville High School, class of 1962.

He joined the Navy out of high school and went on to serve 34 years in the Navy, Army, Air Force and National Guard, retiring in 2003.

He enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time gardening, fishing and shooting. He loved to share new recipes and was a connoisseur of good whisky. Larry treasured time spent with his family and was most proud of his sons and grandsons. He was introspective, generous and kind; loved as a husband, father and grandfather.

Larry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Kay (Burbick) McFall, whom he married June 9, 1973; sons, Michael (Heidi) McFall of Little Chute, Wisconsin and Patrick (Callie) McFall of Columbiana, Ohio; and grandsons, Arvo Willard McFall and Duncan Thomas McFall.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Larry’s wishes, the family will hold private services at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Larry’s memory to Columbiana Nazarene Church, 330 North Elm St. Columbiana, OH 44408, or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Oh 44512.

