COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Crestview.

He worked in the panel shop at NRM and as a service tech for Neopost, retiring in 2011.

He was a Protestant by faith.

Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

Larry was a member of the Leetonia Lodge #401 F&AM and he enjoyed being outdoors with nature and woodworking; he could make anything out of wood.

Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley Gologram Linn, whom he married on August 21, 1971; a daughter, Carrie (Noah) Schultz of Columbiana; a sister, Verona (Steve) Allen of Lithia, Florida and a brother-in-law, Timothy Palmer of Woodbridge, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Palmer and a brother, David Linn.

Services are pending, please check back in the coming days for more details.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.