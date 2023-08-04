COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry E. Snyder, age 81 of Columbiana, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

Larry was born on January 31, 1942, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and D. Virginia Stephens Snyder.

Larry held many jobs. He had been a plant foreman for the former NRM in Columbiana and in sales for Gormac in North Lima.

He was a very active member of the Grace Church, Columbiana where he loved singing in the choir for many years.

He was also a member of the Youngstown Shine Club and the Allen Lodge #276 F&AM of Columbiana where he was a Past Master.

Larry helped for several years hauling band instruments in his van and he designed the logo for the Spirit of Columbiana. The thing he especially found pleasure in was being Patches the Clown in the Aut-Mori Grotto Clown Unit and bringing joy to many. Larry was an avid fisherman…when he had time. He was considered “Pie Maker Extraordinaire” and a seasoned grill master by his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, Virginia A. Gerner Snyder, whom he married on September 13, 2003; two daughters, Pamela (Fred) Duke of Salem and Teresa Rupert of New Waterford; two stepdaughters, Lorena Cope of Franklin Square and Carrie Custer of Columbiana; a stepson, Bradley (Jodie) Kiehl of Negley; seven grandchildren, David F. (Ashley McClymonds) Duke, Kyle M. (Mary) Duke, Evan E. Duke, Melissa A. Duke, Shelby L. (Derek Bable) Rupert, Brittany N. Rupert and Tyler C. Rupert; four great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren;

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Madge Ludwig.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Masonic services will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Church GRO (Grace Reaches Out), 140 S. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

