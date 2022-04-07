COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry E. Henry, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on January 21, 1941 in East Palestine, Ohio, son of the late Paul A. and Lula Lewis Henry.

Larry had worked as an electrician for National Rubber in Columbiana for many years and then as maintenance director Nashbar Direct in Canfield.

He was a member of First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy serving 29 months on the USS General JC Breckenridge.

Larry loved woodworking, NASCAR and Ohio State Football and especially spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Long, whom he married on February 14, 1961; his son, Randy Henry of Columbiana; his daughter, Carol (Jim) Berryman of Columbiana; four sisters, Linda Couve of Peoria, Illinois, Shirley Whitacer, Sandra (Jerry) Conner and Andrea (Kenny) Kissinger, all of East Palestine and a brother, Tom (Mary) Henry of New Waterford.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Paul R. Henry and sisters, Marge McKay, Donna Jean Blum and Betty Lipply.

No services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

