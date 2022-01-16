SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry C. Harding was born in Salem, July 22, 1940, and passed peacefully, January 15, 2022, in Danbury Senior Living.

He was the son of the late Mildred Huston and Chester Harding.

Larry loved the outdoors, chopping wood, riding his mower or walking through the woods. Seeing the sunrise at the Grand Canyon was a favorite. He shared classical symphonies with the love of his life, Paula.

Larry enjoyed swapping stories in his barber chair at Don’s Barber Shop in Columbiana for nearly 50 years.

He served in the United States Army as a draftsman in Germany, from 1963-1965.

He attended New Waterford School, participated in class plays, and graduated in 1958.

He is survived by his three children, Steve (Gina) Williams, Susan (Jerry) Reynolds, Chester J. Harding; four grandchildren, Aaron, Brandon, Caroline, Jack and his two sisters, Janet (Ernie) Keslar and Pat (Dan) Toomey.

He was predeceased by his beloved, Paula Higgins.

Arrangements handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.