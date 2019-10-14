Larry B. Smith, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry B. Smith, 71, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Beeghly Oaks, Boardman of a massive heart attack.

Larry was born August 10, 1948, in Elkton, a son of Ben and Miriam Schnader Smith.

Over the years Larry was a lifeguard at Arrowhead Lake, worked on the Ohio Turnpike for a summer and worked at N.R.M. corporation in Leetonia.

As a youth and young adult he attended Elkton Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

In previous years, Larry and Jennifer enjoyed walking their dog, roller skating, riding bikes and going to garage sales. Larry enjoyed cooking, eating and probably started listening to the doctor too late in life.

Larry Graduated from Beaver Local in 1966 and graduated from Ohio Valley Business College in 1970.

He is survived and will be sadly missed by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer Jones Smith, whom he married May 4, 1974; his mother, Miriam Smith; two sisters, Joan (Carl) Mattern of Calcutta and Margaret (Jim) Shingleton of Rogers; two brothers, Ron (Virginia) Smith of Columbiana and the Reverend Dennis (Pat) Smith of Grandview, Missouri and his friend and neighbor, Conner McLaughlin.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Ben Smith.

Per his wishes no services will be held and he will be cremated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

