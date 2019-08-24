Larry A. Stevens, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry A. Stevens, age 84, of Columbiana, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 24, 1935 in Glouster, Ohio, a son of the late Lornal and Catherine Sorrell Stevens.

Larry was a graduate of Fairfield Centralized School and had worked at General Motors Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He was an active member at both the Washingtonville Robins United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

He enjoyed watching professional sports and was an avid bowler who belonged to several different leagues. Mostly, Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Toland Stevens, whom he married on December 29, 1955; son, Bruce (Xuan) Stevens of Shanghai, China; brother, Jack (Corrine) Stevens of Connecticut; daughter in-law, Sonja Stevens of Chicago, Illinois; two grandsons, Joshua Stevens of Elgin, Illinois and Nathan Stevens of Chicago, Illinois; two granddaughters, Aurora Stevens and Ava Stevens, both of Shanghai, China and by three great-grandchildren, Archer, Isaac and Alice.

Larry was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey A. Stevens.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will be at the Columbiana Cemetery.

His family would like to thank Dr. Mateo, Dr. Schmetterer and Dr. Simmons for their kind and compassionate care.

The Family request that no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana, 210 South Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

