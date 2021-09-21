LaDonna Delina Skaggs Zocolo, Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaDonna Delina Skaggs Zocolo, age 56, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

She was born on February 28, 1965. in Quincy, California, daughter of the Delbert Lang and Mildred Mitchell Skaggs.

LaDonna was a 1983 graduate of Columbiana High school.

She previously worked as an account clerk at Youngstown State University.

She developed a variety of hobbies from baking and crafting, to riding motorcycles and listening to music, in which she couldn’t help but dance. LaDonna would light up the room with her smile and contagious laugh.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, she loved nothing more than to be available for anyone who needed anything. She was attracted to all things good and beautiful and therefore began to embrace a deeper faith life. Amongst all of these, her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends and being with her children and grandchildren brought her the most joy.

LaDonna is survived by her mother, Mildred Skaggs; three sons, Michael (Suzanne) Welce of Cincinnati, Andrew (Tiffany) Zocolo of Cincinnati and Anthony (Maranda) Zocolo of Columbiana; two sisters, Machelle (Bob) Davis of Columbiana and Katrena (Jeff) Davidson of Columbiana; a brother, Robert Skaggs of Rogers and six grandchildren, Zoe Welce, Mia Welce, Leo Welce, Bennett Zocolo, Isabelle Zocolo and Eve Welce. LaDonna was survived by many other family members and close friends that are like family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Lang.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Service will immediately follow, with Reverend Dr. Meta Cramer and Reverend Dr. Stephen Cramer officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

In celebration of her life, the family would like to invite you to a reception at The American Legion in Columbiana following the ceremony.