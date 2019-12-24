Kylie Wendell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylie Wendell, age 27, of Youngstown, died from unforeseen circumstances following a heart transplant on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born, July 11, 1992, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jennifer Martin and Scott Edwards.

Kylie was a member of New Waterford Fraternal Order of Eagles and was attending the New Waterford United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working as a medical assistant for Tri State OB/Gyn and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mostly, Kylie will be remembered as a fighter. She was a very strong and outgoing woman who had a positive outlook on life. She was loved by everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Kylie will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer (Jenni Cupcake) Martin of Youngstown; father, Mike Martin of Florida; sister, Courtney (Alex) Martin-Cook of Salem; brother, Jarret Martin of Columbiana; Maternal grandparents, Stanley and Susan Wendell of Youngstown; paternal grandmother, Kathy Tucker of Salem and paternal grandfather, Ron Martin of Florida; niece, Emry Martin and nephew, Kole Cook. Also surviving is her fiancé, Steve Davis of East Palestine and his daughter, Madison Davis, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Pat Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Society.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com