COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Kenneth Howard, 59, of Columbiana passed away Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022, at Mercy Health Youngstown.

Kevin was born on October 15, 1963, son of Wilbur and Nancy Howard.

He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1982.

A loving son, husband, father and buddy, Kevin was a very giving and selfless man. He was always helping family and friends with whatever they needed. He was usually the first one to be helping on a project and the last one to leave. He enjoyed coaching his daughters’ softball teams when they were younger. His granddaughters were his pride and joy. He loved to watch them playing sports, riding the go cart, or just hanging out in the garage.

Kevin is survived by his wife, the former Jenny Pauley, of 39 years whom he married July 2, 1983 and his two daughters, Jessica (Nate) Savon and Kelly (Chris) Paloski, all of Columbiana; as well as his granddaughters who were his three best buddies, Savannah Howard, Riley Savon and Aurora Paloski. He also leaves his parents, Wilbur and Nancy; sister Patty; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, along with many friends that were family.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joe and Jean Pauley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Per Kevin’s wishes there will be no service held following the visitation.

