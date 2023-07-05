COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Finley, age 48, of Mogadore, formerly of Columbiana, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

He was born on November 14, 1974, in Salem, a son of the late George and Janet Felton Finley.

Kevin was a graduate of Columbiana High School and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

He had worked as a merchandiser for Summit Racing in Tallmadge.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana.

He belonged to the Columbiana Boat and Ski Club and enjoyed off roading in his Jeep, camping and boating.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Price Finley, whom he married on April 21, 2001; his daughter, Kylie Finley of Mogadore; four brothers, George (Kay) Finley of Salem, John (Evelyan Scragg) Finley of Washingtonville, Herb (Lynn) Finley of Columbiana and Wayne (Jackie) Finley of Salineville; three sisters, Rose (Roy) Pietras of Louisville, Penny Kelly of Columbiana and Liz (Rob Booker) Finley of Columbiana; his in-laws, John and Rudy Price of Columbiana, as well as, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. A celebration of life will follow at Birdfish, Columbiana, at 5:00 p.m.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kevin’s memory to Project MKC, 6961 Southern Boulevard, Suite A, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

