CLARKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerry R. Welce, 69, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at East Liverpool City Hospital after taking ill at home.

Kerry was born September 13, 1953, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert and Edith Welce.

A 1971 graduate of Beaver Local High School, he also earned a degree from the Pittsburgh Institute of Technology and went on to work as a programmer for the Columbiana County Data Processing Department.

A man of deep faith and lifelong Christian, Kerry was a friend to all and quick with a joke. He loved spending time around family and friends, golf and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Besides his father, Kerry is survived by brothers, Terry (Karen) Welce of Largo, Florida and Jerry Welce of Columbiana; stepsons, Randy Dean and Kerry Dean; four stepgrandchildren; his nephew, Michael (Suzanne) Welce and niece, Amanda Welce.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his wife, Josephine, who died in 2016.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Burial will follow at Clarkson Cemetery, Middleton Townhip.

