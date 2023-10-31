COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Williams (Kenny-Ken) was born in Dalton, Georgia, on January 8, 1936, to Edwin Williams and Edna Opal (Morgan) Williams.

With our crushed hearts, also knowing he is with our Lord and Savior, Ken passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, on Monda,y October 30, 2023.

Ken grew up in Dalton, Georgia and moved to Ohio in 1955.

Ken married Patricia (Cleary) Williams on May 18, 1957. They raised their three girls in Youngstown, Ohio. In March 2006, they moved to Columbiana, Ohio, to be closer to their three daughters and their families.

Ken retired as a staff representative with the United Steelworks of America.

Ken loved to golf and to play pool. Ken took such good care of his wife until he reluctantly could not do it anymore.

Surviving Ken are his wife, Patricia (Cleary) Williams; three daughters, Debbie McGarry, Lisa (Dave) Martin and Patricia (Terry) Brown and grandchildren, Daniel (Erin Schomer) Lundeen of Phoenix Arizona, Erin (McGarry) Bosela and Jonathon “Mackie” McGarry of Columbiana, Rachel Bernard and Sarah Bernard of Youngstown, T.J. (KC) Hiznay of Columbiana, Craig (Lauren) Martin of Salem, Halee (Jay) Valliere of Winchendon, Massachusetts, Megan (Bob) Ferrall of Mogadore and Kenneth (Denise) Brown of Salem. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Deianera Dixon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Rayonna Dixon, Alex Virola and Mariah Morales, all of Youngstown, Drennen Bosela of Columbiana, Evie Ferrall of Mogadore, Benjamin Lundeen and Lucy Lundeen, both of Phoenix, Reese Bosela of Columbiana, Serayah James of Youngstown, Lincoln and Dennis Brown and Brynn and Cash Martin, all of Salem and Tilly Valliere of Winchendon, Massachusetts; great-great-grandchildren, Ava and A.J. Virola of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Lawrence Stocks of Dalton, Georgia; nieces, Judy (Mark) Russ and Stephanie (Sam) Bennett; nephew, Larry Stocks, as well as, several nieces and nephews-in-law and several close friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dolores Buches, Gerald Williams and Judy Stocks; a nephew, Christopher Waterman and grandson-in-law, Gregory Bosela. Ken over the years, lost many dear friends, too numerous to mention.

Ken was a constant source of love and support and as best as he could, he continued to live like that. Ken definitely left his mark and we will carry that with us forever.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

The funeral arrangements were been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.