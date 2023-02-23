LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth C. Wehr of St. Rt. 154 passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after a lengthy battle with renal disease.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Jenny.

Ken was born November 15, 1959, in Youngstown to Ralph and Edna Wehr. He was the eldest of four and grew up with many beloved pets, fishing and canoe trips and camp outs. These pursuits were lifelong.

A mechanical draftsman by trade, he graduated from Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and South Range High School in 1978.

Ken was a music lover. He played guitar and had a lovely singing voice he only shared on special occasions. The sweetest of these occasions were Saturday mornings, softly in the car. He loved spontaneous road-trips, especially when only he knew the destination. He made a playlist for every occasion, sharing music with those he cared about. His sense of humor and quiet laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved him. An avid bowler, carrying a high average, Ken participated in many bowling leagues over the years, most recently at the former Arrowhead Lanes in Columbiana. He even bowled a near-perfect 299 after having lost most of his vision to stroke three years prior.

Ken was a member of Old North Church in Canfield and he and his wife sang in the choir for many years. He also served as a technician with the sound team. It was here he met his wife Jenny in 1996. They married five months after meeting and have been loving and devoted ever since.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by a daughter, Holly (Michael) Ferguson of East Liverpool and their son, Liam. Being “Pa” was the greatest joy Ken could imagine.

He loved children, sharing his big heart as one of Santa’s special helpers at Christmas. It was a role and honor he took very seriously. He also served for many years as a camp counselor and worked with teen ministries at church.

Ken is survived by his family, Larry (Becky) Wehr of North Lima, Ronald (Dawn) Wehr of Columbiana, Roger (Shellie) Wehr of Salem, Doug (Martha) Gedra of North Jackson and Molly (Bob) Mazgaj of Grove Town, Georgia. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 and again 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, February 27, 2023, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, February 27 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Rick Enlow from Old North Church.

The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to a Christian youth camp of the donor’s choice. Ken was a big guy, and 90% of his stature was his heart.

