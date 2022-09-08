PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Kaufman, 83 of Petersburg, died at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hospice House with his family at his side.

Mr. Kaufman was born February 8, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Richard and Clara Sallach Kaufman and had lived in the area most of his life.

He was a 1957 graduate of East Palestine High School and a proud member of the 1957 untied and undefeated Bulldog Football Team.

He had been employed as a machinist and machine assembler for Taylor-Winfield Corporation in Youngstown and previous to that was employed at the former L. W. Nash Company in East Palestine, where he served as union president.

He loved antiques and enjoyed restoring antiques and was a master woodworker. He also enjoyed working in his garden.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman where he was active in church activities.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marian L. Unger, whom he married on May 18, 1996; his two daughters, Carol Harvey of New Waterford, Ohio and Michele Baker of Negley; four stepdaughters, Charlene (Tom) Mercure of North Lima, Darlene (Eric) McElroy of East Palestine, Tina Blommer of Struthers and Debbie Prescott of Oklahoma; a stepson, Terry Lencyk of Washington; a sister, Marlyn Hoffman of Anacortes, Washington and several grandchildren including, Bryn McElroy, Hayley McElroy, Macee Mercure and Lainey Mercure.

Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, Richard E. Kaufman and two sons-in-law, Gregory C. Harvey and Michael Baker.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating where a time of fellowship will follow. Friends will be received at the church from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the services.

Interment will be in Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church or the East Palestine School District Kenneth Kaufman Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit a football player.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.