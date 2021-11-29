Kathy McGhee Marks, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy McGhee Marks, Age 87 of Columbiana passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Kathy was born in August 13, 1934 in Kensington, the daughter of the late George G. and Emma L. McGhee.

Kathy was a graduate of Minerva High School, class of 1952.

She moved to Syracuse, New York where she was a real estate broker for 25 years. Kathy was the president of the Civic Social Club, owner of her own travel company “Sentimental Journeys” for over 20 years until retiring and moving back to Ohio in 2010.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Mary) Marks of Syracuse, New York; three granddaughters, Heather (Brain) McNally of Atlanta, Georgia, Erin Ozinsky of Ballston Spa, New York and Megan Marks of Syracuse, New York; one stepdaughter, Marie Ostrander of Mississippi; two great grandsons, Luke Jacobs of Ballston Spa, New York and Nathan McNally of Atlanta, Georgia; three sister, Shirley Dragomier of Mineral Ridge, Maxine (Lerory) Sanor of Salem and Eileen (Howard) Roberts of Lisbon and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathy was preceded in death by the love of her life, Stanley Marks in July of 2014, her older sister Doris (Don) McClellan in 2015 and her Lovely Daughter, Delra (Rick) Frank in 2016.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

