Kathleen P. Wilson, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen P. Wilson, age 87, of New Waterford, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on July 4, 1933 in Freeman, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Irvy and Helen Noel Prater.

Kathleen had worked as an insurance agent for multiple agencies over her 30-year career as well as a dispatcher for East Palestine Police Department. She was a founding member of the New Waterford Ladies Firemen’s Auxiliary.

She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Waterford where she taught adult Sunday School and the East Palestine Chapter #381 Order of Eastern Star.

Kathleen enjoyed playing BINGO, camping, traveling with her husband and crocheting pillows for her family and friends. She will be remembered as an intelligent woman who loved English and had a passion for reading and writing letters.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harry Wilson, whom she married on July 10, 1954; son, Tim (Theresa) Wilson of New Waterford; daughter, Patty (Allen) Lacey of New Waterford; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was preceded in death by two sisters, Joye Norman and Shirley Ridling; two brothers, Buster “Buck” Prater and Tom Prater and one grandson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face mask will be required. The family is encouraging everyone to dress casually.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating and burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to New Waterford Fire Department, P.O. Box 105, New Waterford, OH 44445.

