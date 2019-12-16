Karla C. Welch, Leetonia, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

December 14, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 2 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla C. Welch, age 63, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on December 2, 1956, in Salem, a daughter of Evelyn Kyser Welch and the late Carl “Corkey” Welch.

Karla was a lifetime area resident and had worked as a florist at Giant Eagle in Boardman for 15 years.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Welch and two brothers, Randy and Marlin Welch all of Leetonia.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana,

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com