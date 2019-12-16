Karla C. Welch, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla C. Welch, age 63, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on December 2, 1956, in Salem, a daughter of Evelyn Kyser Welch and the late Carl “Corkey” Welch.

Karla was a lifetime area resident and had worked as a florist at Giant Eagle in Boardman for 15 years.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Welch and two brothers, Randy and Marlin Welch all of Leetonia.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana,

