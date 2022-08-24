NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen V. Banicki, age 71 of Negley, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on July 14, 1951, in Salem, daughter of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Gorby McCoy.

Karen had worked as a manager for Howard Johnson, Marriot and Sonoco on the Ohio Turnpike.

She was a past member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited. Karen also volunteered with The Negley Fire Department and was a NASCAR fanatic.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Rozanne Banicki of Lisbon; a son, Gary (Jeannie) Banicki of Negley and a grandson, Cody Banicki.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Loretta Lynn Kuptz; a granddaughter, Brittany Kuptz and four sisters, Louise Butler, Janet Ingram and two sisters lost at birth.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will begin at 6:00 p.m., following visitation, with Mark McTrustry officiating.

Burial will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Clarkson Cemetery, Middleton Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Negley/Rogers Fire Department Association, P.O. BOX 178, Negley, OH 44441 or The Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited, 171 High House Road, Suite 11, Cary, NC 27511.

