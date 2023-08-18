NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Santelmo, age 60, of New Waterford, died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 2, 1963, in Butler, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Ray and Kay Steffler.

Karen was a loving mother and sister who touched the souls of those who knew her. Her memory will live on forever. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast.

Karen is survived by her son, Costen (Ava Delsignore) Santelmo of New Waterford and a sister, Michelle (Ed) Veltoven of Butler, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

