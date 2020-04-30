Karen R. Sikora, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen R. Sikora, 81, of Columbiana, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Whispering Pines Village, Columbiana.

Mrs. Sikora was born September 9, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Virginia Seneca Close and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a 1956 graduate of North Lima High School and had been employed as a sales person at the former Woolworth Department Store for several years.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Columbiana. Karen loved to read, visit with family and friends and complete jigsaw puzzles.

Her husband, Paul F. Sikora, whom she married June 28, 1958 died November 10, 1989. After the death of her beloved husband, Paul, she met her soul mate, Sam Madden in 1994. Together, they traveled to many countries and states until his death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kay Ann Close Joseph.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana with the Reverend Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery.

It was Karen’s wish that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church Building Fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

