Karen Lee Nussbaumer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lee Nussbaumer, 61, of Youngstown died suddenly on Saturday, October 31, 2021.

She was born on February 17, 1960 in Salem to John Karl and Judith M. Bott.

Karen was a 1978 graduate of Crestview High School and took part in several music productions in her school years.

She had been employed as a customer service representative with VXI Global Solutions in Youngstown and was a member of grace church. She loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.

Her husband Larry Nussbaumer, whom she married on February 24, 1990, preceded her in death on November 13, 2011.

Karen is survived by her mother Judy; two daughters, Stefany and Samantha of Struthers; a granddaughter Jordyn Nussbaumer and a step-son, Jeremy Medovich.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Karl Bott on June 4, 2020 and her father, John Karl Bott on July 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Grace Church, Columbiana with Rev Dr. Robert joy officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the church prior to the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the families go fund me page – check back soon for details.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com