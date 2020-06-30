Karen G. Dillon, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen G. Dillon, age 67, of Lisbon, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on January 22, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late James and Mary Klein Pappas.

Karen was a 1971 graduate of Poland high school and a 1976 graduate of Ohio State, where she obtained her Bachelor’s in Pharmacy and went on to work as a Pharmacist with Rite Aid.

She was Lutheran by faith but was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lisbon.

Karen had a passion for art and loved attending art shows and was a member of the North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association.

She operated Dillon Fruit Farms for 32 years.

She enjoyed making frequent trips to Presque Isle with her husband Jim, spending time at Fellows Riverside Garden in Mill Creek Park and photographing flowers, especially roses.

Karen is survived by her husband, James “Jim” R. Dillon, whom she married on October 1, 1982 and two sisters, Cheryl (Tom) Kear of Poland, Ohio and Leslie (Alan) Conzett of Boardman, Ohio.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon, 114 E Washington Street Lisbon, Ohio, 44432 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

