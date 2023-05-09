EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaho D. Usis, age 44, of East Palestine, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 14, 1979, in Salem, a son of John and Mary “Joanie” Matroni Usis.

Kaho was a 1998 graduate of Leetonia High School and had worked as a machinist for 16 years at various tool and die shops in the area. He was currently working as a long-distance truck driver for the past nine years. Kaho was an independent, and spirited person whose greatest joys were riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his friends.

Kaho is survived by his parents, John and Joanie Usis; brother, Ian (Lisa) Usis; two nephews, Nick and Chase Usis, and a niece, Ava Usis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com