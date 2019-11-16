June M. Herron, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Herron, 87, of Leetonia died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born June 30, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of the late, Alfred and Josephine Cain Brunner.

June worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Pasko Chiropractic and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

She lived her life always putting God, family and friends first. June was well known for sending cards to everyone she knew and for always taking and sharing pictures. She enjoyed hosting family meals, cooking, baking, decorating for holidays and was a big fan of God’s Quad. June was overjoyed when she became a grandmother and that joy was doubled the day she became a great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, John Herron, whom she married, June 7, 1980; a daughter, Karen (David) Ray of Leetonia; a son, Danny (Susan) Shimer of Milford, Michigan; a granddaughter, Kelsie (Nick) Markijohn of Leetonia; three grandsons, Darren (Amber) Ray of Leetonia and Matthew and Jacob Shimer both of Milford, Michigan; two great grandchildren Hunter and Emma June Markijohn and her “third son” Lee Unkefer.

June was preceded in death by a son, Larry Shimer; four sisters, Marty McBride, twin sister, Jean Albright, Doris Warner and Helen Durham and two brothers, Ross and Lloyd Brunner.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana and on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the church.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com