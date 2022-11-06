LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. (Kyser) McAfee, 87, beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 4, 2022, where she is surely rejoicing.

June was born on October 8, 1935, daughter of Earl and Irene Grabbe Kyser.

She was a life-long Leetonia resident who graduated from Leetonia High School.

June worked at Mullins in Salem, at Leetonia schools as a school aide, and as a CCCTC secretary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David McAfee, whom she married May 26, 1962. She was also preceded in death by several nephews and nieces; Kevin Kyser, Edward Feguson, Tracy Kyser Harris, and John McAfee.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen McAfee and Michele Galea both of Leetonia and Patti (Kevin) Lewis of Steubenville. Children from other mothers include Eric (Nancy) Householder and Tawnya (Kim Davis) Gologram and one brother, Richard (Carol) Kyser of Leetonia. She was grandma to seven grandsons and two great-grandsons: David (Melissa) Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Matt Lewis, Adam Lewis, Michael Rosado, Brandon Rosado, Gage Householder, Dylan Lewis and Austin Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, former coworkers and countless friends.

June faithfully attended Columbiana Baptist Church, often playing the piano or organ. She previously served as a Sunday school teacher and assisted with youth rallies and Bible school as well as working in the nursery.

June enjoyed crafting and could often be found starting or working on some new project. These included cake decorating, crocheting, card making, scrapbooking, jewelry making, book folding, diamond painting, etc. Along with crafting, her other love was being a grandparent. When she retired from her secretarial position, she was the daily caretaker for several years for grandsons Michael and Brandon Rosado. She loved when any of her many grandsons visited her or when she was able to attend their concerts, graduations, sports events, birthdays (she often made and/or decorated the cakes) and life milestones.

Friends may call from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Friends may also call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the funeral home where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Columbiana Baptist Church or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

