COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judi” L. Vrable, age 77 of Columbiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with her family and pets surrounding her.

She was born on November 19, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Olive Renning Simoni.

Judi was kind and caring. She was a card sender. Her family was amazed at her organization of everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries and general well wishes. It was a joke how much underlining of the card’s message she would do to get her sentiments across. She was a caregiver for the elderly for many years and became like family. Everyone who met her became a friend.

Judi has a lifetime of friends who will miss her as well. For many years, Judi belonged on a bocce league at the LMBA in New Galilee. She looked forward to the new season each year to socialize with the Galilee Gang. She maintained friendships that spanned over five decades.

Judi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Vrable; two daughters, Michele Vrable of Salem and Mindy (Eric Stasiak) Vrable of Cortland; a granddaughter, Kelsie (Drew) Pruitt of Cuyahoga Falls; a great-granddaughter, Cora Pruitt and a sister, Jackie Collins of Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family and a wealth of longtime friends who will miss her dearly. The family pets, Daisy and Missy, will also miss their mom. Daisy never left her side throughout Judi’s hospice care.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Michael Andrew Vrable; stepfather, Tony Chaido; sister, Joan Billie and a brother, Joe Simoni, who are waiting at the gates to welcome her.

The family wants to thank the Ohio Living hospice care team for their service and support. Judi’s voice in her care mattered and she knew she was respected and loved. The family also appreciates the spiritual support provided by the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

A celebration of Judi’s life will be scheduled at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

