COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann White, 81, of Columbiana, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, February 28, 2022, after a brief illness ended a happy life.

Judy was born January 20, 1941, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy Leep McCormick.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1959 and was a life-long resident of the area.

She was married to Leonard Birmingham and Robert White, both who predeceased her. Her last years were happily shared with Charles “Bob” May.

Judy worked for many years in the healthcare system caring for the elderly and those with Alzheimer’s disease.

She travelled frequently to Florida and was on a never-ending quest to find the most unique gifts for those that she loved. Most of all Judy loved to laugh and enjoyed the company of her many friends. She eventually settled into a neighborhood where her happiest years were spent among a group of neighbors that became family to her.

Judy is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Dave) Boyer and Sharon (Rick) Habbeshaw and five stepchildren, David Birmingham, Gary Birmingham, Brian Birmingham, Paul Birmingham and Cheryl Menning. Judy leaves two grandchildren, Devin and Caitlin Habbeshaw. Her brother Robert “Bob” McCormick survives her, along with Bob’s daughter, Wendy; granddaughter, Angela and great and great-great-grandchildren, Jade, Christina, Kayden, Christian and Rossalind.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Frances McCormick and daughter-in-law Jeannie Birmingham.

Judy has asked that there be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that Judy’s friends enjoy a dinner out with lots of laughing and good conversation. Additionally, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Valley who provided care in her last days.

Arrangements have been taken care of by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

