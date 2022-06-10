COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Jessop Kolcun, age 79, of Columbiana, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Judy was born on September 1, 1942 in Toledo, daughter of the late Harold and Mabel Moon Jessop.

Judy was a graduate of the Class of 1960 at Columbiana High School.

She was married for 20 years and raised a family in Brookville, Pennsylvania. She later moved to San Diego, California where she worked as the Office Manager and Controller for several property development companies. She retired in 2014 and returned to Columbiana.

She is survived by her four children, Jenny Kolcun (Shawn McKee) of San Rafael, California, Kathy Welsh (Tim Welsh) of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, Steve Kolcun of Columbiana and Eric Kolcun of Sigel, Pennsylvania and their father, Rick Kolcun of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jessica Welsh (Mason Cramer) and Jonathan Welsh and sisters, Wilma Esenwein and Margie McIntosh (Bill McIntosh), of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Richard, Kenneth, David, Edward and Willard Jessop and her sisters, Ruth Singleton and Violet Pease.

Per Judy’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been trusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Retting Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.