NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Brown, age 82, of New Springfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 13, 1940, in Lodi, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Wilma Bowen Rockhold.

Judith was a 1958 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She had worked as a waitress and then as a salesperson for Town and Country Nursery, Florist and Gift Shop in New Springfield where she retired in 1998.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Salem, and a former member of the Pandora Rebekah Lodge, and the Eastern Star in Columbiana, as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles in New Waterford.

She loved being a homemaker. Judith enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed baking, canning, and gardening. However, Judith had a passion for researching her family’s history and meticulously recording the Rockhold genealogy. She loved her family and adored her great nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Perl Richard “Rich” Brown, whom she married on September 17, 1960, preceded her in death on, February 26, 2013.

Judith is survived by her cousins, Ken Rockhold, and Sandra Kelly, as well as two nephews, Danny Brown, and Jimmy Brown.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Leonard Moore officiating.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

