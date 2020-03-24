Judith A. Beight, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Beight, 75, of New Waterford, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

Mrs. Beight was born on December 4, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Alice Joyce.

Judith had worked as a store manager for the family company and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time at the beach and taking care of her beloved pets.

Her husband, Norman Dennis Beight, whom she married on February 21, 1970 preceded her in death on January 2, 2020.

She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Tricia) Beight of New Springfield and Brian (Candie Burbick) Beight of Leetonia; two brothers, William (Chris) Joyce of Boardman and Harry “Bud” (Patty) Joyce of Boardman and four grandchildren, Patrick, Megan, Allison and Madeline.

She was preceded in death by grandsons, Collin and Holden Beight.

Private graveside services will be held at the New Waterford Cemetery with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com